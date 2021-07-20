Michigan health officials hosting virtual town hall about COVID-19 vaccine for Gen-Z

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State health officials are now sounding the alarm to Generation Z, the age group with the least number of people vaccinated, and are hosting a community town hall to discuss the safety of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Organizers say the talk will be primarily focused for young adults that are still contemplating getting the shot.

Currently, only 39.8% of eligible Michigan residents between the ages of 20 and 29 have received at least one dose of the vaccine. In addition, only 40.3% of kids between the ages of 16 and 19 have taken at least one shot.

Tuesday’s discussion is scheduled to begin at 5:30 P.M. and will be live-streamed on Facebook.