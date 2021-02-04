WATCH NOW: Michigan High School Athletic Association holds news conference following contact sport announcement

LIVE:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan High School Athletic Association is holding a news conference this Thursday afternoon, following an announcement by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, that contact sports could resume Monday.

Under the order, contact sports provided masks are worn during practices and competition. If masks cannot be worn, participants must be regularly tested for COVID-19 consistent with guidelines issued by MDHHS. Safety protocols like wearing masks and testing will help keep kids, coaches, and families safe and allow our schools to remain open for in-person instruction.

Spectators are allowed with up to 250 people in stadiums that seat less than 10,000 and up to 500 people at venues that seat over 10,000 people.

The order remains in effect through Monday, March 29.