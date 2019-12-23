Michigan high school coach criticized for attempt to drug test basketball players

Vandercook Lake head coach James Bradley | J. Scott Park MLIVE

The Vandercook Lake High School boys varsity basketball coach will remain in his role even after drug testing his entire team without the players’ consent.

James Bradley said he tested every player to make a statement to the public that he had a “quality team.”

The Vandercook lake superintendent Scott Leach said the school does not have a drug testing policy — something that most schools do not even allow, our media partners at MLIVE.com reported.

Many parents took to Facebook expressing their students’ rights were being violated.

After school administrators learned about the drug testing through the Facebook post, Leach ordered all the drug test results to be void.

Bradley, the parents and the players met Saturday where Bradley apologized for the testing and told parents he would not conduct further testing.

