“Michigan’s latest milestone is incredibly meaningful. I’m in awe of those 500 donors and their families who decided that helping others was important to them,” said Dorrie Dils, president and CEO of Gift of Life, said in a press release. Michigan’s organization is the country’s 11th-largest federally designated organ procurement organization. “They have given their recipients the best gift – new life. As we approach Thanksgiving, we know how grateful they must be.”

The organization adds more than 4.5 million people have signed up for Michigan Organ Donor Registry. The program is facilitated by the Michigan Secretary of State and allows individuals to opt into organ donation when renewing or obtain a Michigan ID or driver’s license. Those who opt into the program have a heart on their identification from the state.

Despite this news, the need for organ donations remains high, the organization’s chief says.