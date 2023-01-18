LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Retailers Association reported a decline in statewide holiday shopping in 2022.

Out of a 100-point scale, the December Retail Index for Michigan was 41.2, a stark decrease from November’s 52.6.

According to the MRA, the 100-point index number gives a “snapshot of the state’s overall retail industry.”

CEO and President of the MRA William J. Hallan called Michigan small businesses resilient due to all of the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic.

“Despite lower holiday season sales, retailers remain optimistic as they see a positive outlook for the upcoming spring,” Hallan said.