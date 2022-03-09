PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB/WOOD) — A Midland hospital executive and her husband were killed in a plane crash in the Florida panhandle.

Diane Postler-Slattery and husband Don Slattery crashed near Panama City Tuesday evening. Don Slattery owned the Cessna C-182 they were in.

The pair had flown from Michigan to McMinnville, Tennessee, before heading to Bay County, Florida, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said the plane disappeared from radar about 7 p.m. Tuesday. Using drones, officials spotted it in the woods about a mile north of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

Postler-Slattery and Slattery were already dead when emergency responders arrived.

Autopsies have been scheduled. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are taking over the investigation. The NTSB said its teams will look at the aircraft and consider conditions when the crash happened. It should have a preliminary report about what happened ready in 15 days. It could take two years to finish the complete investigation.

Postler-Slattery, 62, was the president and CEO of MyMichigan Health, a Midland-based hospital system that is affiliated with the University of Michigan Health System. She had been there since January 2013.

“This is a great tragedy for our health system,” MyMichigan Health Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Greg Rogers, now acting CEO for the system, said in a Wednesday statement. “Diane was a strong, passionate and inspirational leader and was beloved by her family, friends and colleagues. We ask that you keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers, and that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Postler-Slattery and Slattery left behind three children and five grandchildren.