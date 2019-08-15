Michigan hospitals cutting back on opioid prescriptions

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For years, medical patients have gone home after surgery with prescriptions for dozens of opioid pills and experts say that plays a large role in people getting addicted.

Michigan’s hospitals are cutting down on prescription sizes without causing patients more pain.

“It cost me my marriage. I don’t blame my ex-wife for not wanting to be married to me anymore. I was nothing more than a walking zombie,” said former opioid addict Dale Hinkelman.

While opioids are supposed to help people with pain, Hinkelman says for him, it only made things worse.

“It was God awful,” said Hinkelman.

Hinkelman says he was prescribed OxyContin after he injured his back fixing a patio door in 2011. The result: being addicted for six years.

“Not once did the doctor or even the pharmacist ever ask me, ‘Dale, do you think maybe you should scale down off of this, or maybe try to get off of it?,'” said Hinkelman.

A new study conducted in part by the University of Michigan says that 43 hospitals across the state cut how many opioids they gave out in a year by 1/3, and found no difference in controlling pain for post-surgery patients.

“I think that with the opioid epidemic, it’s definitely important that as care providers we do cut back on the opioid use,” said Wendy Webster, a nurse pratitioner at McLaren Greater Lansing.

Webster for the past two years the hospital has been cracking down and only giving out three days worth of pills at a time, while also making sure patients aren’t getting narcotics from multiple places.

“With the overdose rate so alarming, we had to do something,” said Webster.

Hinkelman says if you’ve recently had surgery and aren’t sure if you’re on the right medicine, to ask for advice.

“Oh my God, seek your doctor,” said Hinkelman.

