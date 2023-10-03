LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New legislation in the Michigan House would prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence from possessing a gun for eight years after their sentence.

Michigan’s current law only applies to felony domestic violence, a rare charge. The bills have been introduced but did not receive a vote. Thirty-one other states have similar laws.

On Tuesday, the House Criminal Justice Committee voted to advance two bills, HB 4945 and HB 4946, both sponsored by Democratic State Rep. Amos O’Neal of Saginaw.

All committee Democrats voted to approve the bills, while two Republicans abstained and one voted no.

“Those who have been convicted of abusing their spouse, partner, or children have no business owning a gun,” said Representative O’Neal, “These common-sense protections will make Michigan safer for survivors of domestic violence, especially those who are trying to leave an abusive relationship.”