Michigan House Democratic Caucus hosts a mental health listening tour comes to Ingham County

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)–The Michigan House Democratic Caucus has been hosting a series of mental health listening tours around the state discussing Michigan’s mental health system and is coming to Lansing.

The roundtable event/listening tour will be at the Ingham County Human Services Building located at 5303 S. Cedar St. in Lansing, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. welcoming everyone in the community.



This will be the 10th stop on the tour and will be hosted by Michigan House Democrats who will be discussing the priorities they say are needed for improving the mental health system across the state.

Officials say this will be them a chance to gather more data on the topic by talking with people around the greater Lansing area on what barriers there are when it comes to accessing mental health services.



State officials say the goal of these roundtables is to bring new legislation for mental health that focuses on things like funding for mental health services, widening its access, and expanding the professional workforce in mental health, by possibly offering people incentives.

Officials say all forms of mental health will be discussed at the event, from those with severe mental health issues to those who may just be having a bad day and are looking for services in their area.