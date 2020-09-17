Michigan House Democrats introduce legislative package to abolish the Michigan Capitol Commission

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan House Democrats have introduced a legislative bill package to abolish the Michigan Capitol Commission in response to what they are calling “delay tactics” regarding the banning of firearms in the State Capitol building.

The Michigan Capitol Commission voted against prohibiting guns in the Capitol Wednesday.

As the Republican legislative leaders cancelled session today , people gathered on the Capitol lawn and for an open carry event, which was the 11th Annual Second Amendment March. The President of the march said they wanted to reach out to Michiganders and remind them that every American has the right to protect themselves and the nation.

But people who no longer want guns allowed in the Capitol say children’s safety is at stake and the decision of whether to allow guns in the Capitol needs to be handed back to the Legislative Council.

“As the Michigan Capitol Commission has shown a sustained and willful disregard to exercise their authority to protect the safety of everyone who works and visits our State Capitol building including thousands of school children each year, the Capitol Commission’s responsibilities must be returned to the Legislative Council,” said House Democratic Leader Christine Greig (D-Farmington Hills). “As my colleagues passionately testified earlier this week, it’s time for leadership and action rather than continued delay tactics. This is not just about property, fixtures and money. It’s about people’s lives.”

The five-bill package will be officially read in during the next legislative session and includes the following:

HB 6246 (Greig) – Returns the Michigan State Capitol Historic Site under the exclusive control of the Legislative Council.

HB 6247 (Hope) – Grants Legislative Council administrative power over the functions cited in the State Capitol Historic Society founding documents, including personnel and office expenses.

HB 6248 (Rabhi) – Changes management and operation of the State Capitol Building & grounds to the Legislative Council (from commission).

HB 6249 (B. Carter)- Changes responsibility of veteran recognitions to the Legislative Council (from commission).

HB 6250 (Wittenberg) – Changes responsibility for producing an annual report on Capitol Building maintenance and project costs to the Legislative Council (from the commission).

“While we continue to address the real financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we must also prioritize the safety of our State Capitol for all who work and visit,” Greig continued. “Placing lives at risk is too heavy a price, when we have the means, responsibility and opportunity to address this critical issue and ensure our legislative duties and democracy are safeguarded from armed intimidation.”

