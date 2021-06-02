Michigan House passes bill against vaccine passports

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, the Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill that prohibits the state from producing, issuing or mandating vaccine passports.

State Representative Sue Allor is the Republican lawmaker who introduced the bill.

“A vaccine passport is a digital or paper documentation that verifies an individual has been immunized against coronavirus,” State Rep. Allor said.

She said a vaccine passport could limit someone’s individual, civil and political rights.

“The control of one’s life based on his or her vaccination status is frightening,” State Rep. Allor said.

But today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer made her stance clear on the topic.

“There’s not ever been a conversation around requiring vaccine passports,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Other Michigan House Representatives said the bill is focusing on a problem, that doesn’t exist.

“Instead of worrying about phantom bills that don’t exist. This body should be focusing on bringing home all the federal COVID dollars due Michigan,” State Rep. Julie Rogers said.

But still, State Rep. Allor said just because Gov. Whitmer isn’t mandating them now, doesn’t mean she won’t in the future.

“Telling us that vaccine passports are not currently being explored doesn’t do much to build confidence that this isn’t something that the administration will not explore,” State Rep. Allor said.

The bill will now head to the state Senate.