Michigan House passes bills that allow pharmacists to dispense insulin in emergencies

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan House of Representatives approved a bipartisan bill package on Thursday that would allow pharmacists to dispense insulin under “certain emergency circumstances.”

“This is great news. I am happy to see such broad support for this legislation,” said bill sponsor and State Senator Kevin Daley, (R-Lum.) “This is good public policy that has garnered bipartisan support in both chambers of the Legislature and I hope we can get this bill quickly signed into law.”

Senate Bill 155 would allow pharmacists to dispense up to a 30-day supply of insulin to an individual if the individual has no current refills on file, but they have a preexisting relationship with that pharmacy, and the pharmacist cannot get ahold of the original prescriber.

SB 156 would amend the Insurance Code so an emergency refill dispensed in this situation would be covered by an individual’s health insurance.

SB 155 passed the House with a 109-0 vote, and 156 passed 108-1.

“Countless people rely on insulin to survive,” Daley said. “There needs to be a safety net in place that helps patients instead of government barriers that deny them their life-saving medication. This bill would do just that and provide a peace of mind for patients across the state.”