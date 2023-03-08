LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan legislators have passed SB-4, which contains expansions to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act is a 1977 Michigan law that prohibits discrimination against religion, race, national origin, sex, weight and height, familial status or marital status in housing, education, and public spaces.

If signed into law, the expansions would add sexual orientation and gender expression as protected categories.

The bill is headed to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, where it is expected to be signed.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the crowd during inauguration ceremonies, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, outside the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

“Every Michigander deserves to be treated with dignity and respect under the law. I’ve been calling for changes to the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to strengthen legal protections for our LGBTQ+ community for years, and I am proud that we are finally getting it done,” said Gov. Whitmer in a statement.

“Every other state that has enacted similar protections has taken into account religious freedoms so that places of worship don’t violate their religious beliefs,” said Republican State Rep. Brian BeGole. “Democrats in Michigan are crafting one of the most extreme, anti-religious plans in the country for the sake of supposed inclusion. I’m proud of my Catholic beliefs and I represent many people whose religion is extremely important to them. They are incredibly worried about what these plans mean for them and an unwillingness by Democrats to listen.”