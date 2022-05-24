LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State House of Representatives passed a bipartisan package of bills Tuesday that will work to improve the state’s foster care and adoption systems.

A child going through the foster care and adoption system has survived significant trauma. Trauma is complex and requires a unique approach when working with children and their families. The lawyer-guardian ad litem’s responsibility is to represent the child’s best interests. Receiving trauma-informed training will help them become a better advocate for the child they are representing.” State Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D-Livonia)

The bill packages would, if signed into law: