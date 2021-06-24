Michigan House passes new bill to allow people to claim fetuses on their taxes

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan House of Representatives passed a bill allowing people to claim fetuses as dependents on their state taxes.

The legislation offers a pregnant taxpayer to claim a $200 in a tax deduction for their unborn child. The rules apply that the taxpayer must be at least 12 weeks pregnant and are getting medical care.

The bill only applies to state taxes, not federal taxation.

Expecting mothers need to provide a note from their doctor and verify eligibility.

House Bill 4644 states a family will not be allowed to claim both a pregnancy deduction and a child deduction in the same tax year for the unborn child.

House Bill 4644 was sent to the Michigan Senate, where the legislation was referred to The Committee on Finance.