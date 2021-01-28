LIVE: Michigan House Oversight Committee holds hearing on high school sports ban

LIVE:

UPDATE 1/28/21 @ 9:57 A.M.: This morning the Senate Education Committee passed a resolution, urging Governor Whitmer to allow winter high school contact sports to be played.

That resolution was written by Senator Dale Zorn. It passed 6 to 0.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today Michigan lawmakers in the House and Senate will hold hearings, in regards to a current order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, that extends the suspension of organized school and youth sports until at least Sunday, Feb. 21.

The Senate Education Committee will meet first at 9 A.M. and the House oversight committee will meet at 10:30 A.M.

According to a press release, lawmakers are holding the hearings, because Families throughout the state have reached out to their elected legislators about the governor’s abrupt decision to extend the ban on certain high school winter sports. T

The House Oversight Committee will listen to testimony in an effort to provide answers to concerned residents regarding the extension.

Olivet boys basketball coach, and athletic director, Matt Seidl will get the opportunity to share those same words, and thoughts, with those in the state who are continuing to keep the competition on pause for these sports.

Seidl was approached by representative Steven Johnson’s office to speak to the Michigan House Oversight Committee during its hearing.

Seidl admits it will be a new experience for him, but he’s willing to do anything he can to get his players back on the court.

“I think they read an article about me commenting on what it was like telling our players Friday after practice what we had learned during the press conference,” said Seidl. “Just the look on their face. The look in their eyes. Just kind of what they’re going through. I think that’s the angle that they wanted me to cover. I’m pretty involved in this issue. I could talk about all the angles if they asked me to, but that’s going to be my goal, just to portray what they’re going through from a kid’s perspective.”