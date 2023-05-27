LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In this week’s Capital Rundown, a conversation with Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate about what the Democrats have been able to accomplish in Michigan since taking over the Legislature.

Also in the show, a talk with Michigan State University Economics Professor Charlie Ballard about how a national default could impact the average American’s pocketbook.

The Capital Rundown also catches up with several national issues and how they’re playing out in Michigan, including “red flag” gun bills signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that increases gun safety measures by allowing guns to be taken from somebody deemed by a judge to be a threat to themselves or others.

You can get the details on all these stories, and other major headlines, by watching the full Capital Rundown broadcast in the video player above.