Michigan House under investigation for possible COVID-19 violations

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Michigan Occupational Safety and Heath Administration (MIOSHA) has launched an investigation into the Mich. House of Representatives following a complaint from a house employee.

A spokesperson with the state’s Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity confirmed Tuesday that the investigation will focus on all employees affected by the complaint items. While MIOSHA couldn’t provide specific information about the complaint, the spokesperson wrote that it could take weeks or even months to complete.

During a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon, Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said she hopes the process will be expedited.

“We’ve seen some much faster investigation and response from MIOSHA due to the nature of what we’re dealing with right now– this pandemic and so, just like us with additional resources to do contact tracing and those sorts of things, they have basically increased their ability to investigate and turn around investigations related to MIOSHA complaints,” Vail said.

Until then, she said Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon and herself are trying to influence legislative leaders to follow safety guidelines.

“We really just need some help. I mean, some of this is going on basically in committee meetings that are in buildings, that are in Lansing, and are in Ingham County and it is our responsibility as officials to basically protect Ingham County and you know, look at what these rules are,” Vail said. “Many people work and are employees of the legislature and there are MIOSHA rules for employers in terms of protecting their workplaces related to Covid and Covid preparedness.”

On Tuesday, House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) announced in a statement that session is cancelled for the rest of the week, following a staff member who recently tested positive. He wrote that the staffer had “nothing to do with the Oversight Committee hearing last week”

“Some representatives who have been working closely with that person are now choosing to test and isolate pending results. Because of that, we will no longer be holding session or committee on Wednesday or Thursday. Those who have been in contact with the staffer have already been informed and are currently isolating and getting tested. We are asking everyone to stay home, stay healthy and get tested while the Business Office conducts their usual contact tracing,” Chatfield wrote.

Vail said until MIOSHA completes the investigation, there isn’t much she can do in terms of enforcement.

“All I can do is implore upon them to basically follow safe practices so that we can protect the health of the people that work there,” she said, but added that some legislators are having to make difficult and seemingly unnecessary choices to stay safe.

“We have legislators that are older. We have legislators that have underlying health conditions. We have people that want to be in session. We have legislators that have perfect voting records and have to choose between keeping that perfect voting record or missing session because they have underlying health conditions and they’re scared and nobody should have to make those choices.”