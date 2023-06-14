LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a tight vote across party lines, the Michigan House of Representatives has passed two bills that would ban conversion therapy for minors.

Conversion therapy is a pseudoscientific practice framed as a medical procedure that attempts to change a person’s sexuality.

Conversion therapy does not work, according to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and can actually harm children.

House Bills 4616 and 4617 passed the Michigan House on Wednesday with 56 Democrats voting yes and 53 Republicans voting no.

They now make their way to the Senate.

If signed into law, Michigan will join 21 other states in banning conversion therapy.

This comes five days after Michigan was declared an LGBTQ-friendly state.