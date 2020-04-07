Michigan House votes to extend state of emergency to April 30

Lansing, Mich. — The Michigan House of Representatives voted today to extend Gov. Whitmer’s State of Emergency Declaration to April 30.

Gov. Whitmer formally declared a state of emergency Tuesday, March 10, set to expire on April 23. On March 10, the first two COVID-19 cases in the state were reported.

On March 23, Gov. Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order (EO 2020-21), directing all Michigan businesses and operations to temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life.

The order also directs Michiganders to stay in their homes unless they’re a part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.

She declared a state of disaster April 1, which expanded the scope of economic, educational, and civic dislocation caused by the COVID-19, and equips the administration to address fully the devastation caused by virus.