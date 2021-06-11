Michigan households eligible for food assistance to receive extra payment this month

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today that Michigan households qualifying for food assistance benefits will be receiving an additional payment this month.

Around 700,000 houses will benefit under the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.

June will be the second month that eligible Michigan households will receive these additional benefits- which is an increase of at least $95 monthly.

Additional food assistance benefits will be available on Bridge Cards from June 12 to June 22, 2021. the extra benefits will be loaded onto the Bridge Cards as a separate payment from regular assistance offered earlier in the month.

As we continue to return to normal, it’s important to note that there are still many people who are struggling due to the global pandemic,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. “MDHHS believes it is critically important to help people feed their families.” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel

Through Michigan’s Food Assistance Program, more than 1.2 million people receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Listed below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers (based upon household size):

One Person: $234

Two Persons: $430

Three Persons: $616

Four Persons: $782

Five Persons: $929

Six Persons: $1,114

Seven Persons: $1,232

Eight Persons: $1,408

Families that are eligible do not have to re-apply to obtain additional benefits. Food assistance recipients can check their Bridge Card benefits balance by going here, or by calling a customer service representative at (888) 678-8914.