Michigan Humanities receives two grants totaling $140,000

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) The Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs (MCACA) awards Michigan Humanities (MH) two grants totaling $140,000. These grants will assist with the funding

of two programs produced in partnership between MH and MCACA: the Arts & Humanities Touring Program and Poetry Out Loud.

“We are thrilled to partner with MCACA once again on Poetry Out Loud and the Arts &

Humanities Touring Program,” said Shelly Hendrick Kasprzycki, Michigan Humanities

President and CEO. “This funding allows Michigan Humanities to continue to deliver

high-quality cultural programming into schools, libraries and museum in communities

across the state”.

The first grant of $120,000 supports the grants and services offered through the Arts &

Humanities Touring Program, which offsets the cost of bringing quality performers,

musicians, storytellers and humanities presenters into Michigan communities. These

grants are open to all Michigan nonprofits and engage Michigan based artists listed in

the juried Arts & Humanities Touring Directory.

The second grant of $20,000 supports Poetry Out Loud, a national high school poetry

recitation competition that reaches approximately 20,000 students annually. The state

competition for Poetry Out Loud will be held virtually in March of 2021.

The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs serves to encourage, develop and facilitate an enriched environment of artistic, creative and cultural activity in Michigan. It is

Michigan’s affiliate of the National Endowment for the Arts.

For more information on future programs, upcoming grant opportunities or how you can support these efforts, please visit www.michiganhumanities.org or call (517) 372-7770.