BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a race track turned holiday wonderland as the Brooklyn Organization Nite Lites is gearing up at the Michigan International Speedway for one of the largest light shows in the state.

“We’re safe to say there are over a million lights in the show,” said the owner of Nite Lites, John Spink.

That’s a lot of lights to double-check. For Spink, it’s something he’s done every year now for more than two decades.

“It’s a passion for me and it’s also a passion for the crew because some days it’s pretty cold out here and if you don’t have the passion you probably wouldn’t be here,” Spink said.

The team says they work year-round to plan and build the displays, sometimes by hand.

“I never stopped since last year. You go into the next year’s mode right after we close. You start planning for what we are going to build,” said Nite Lites Engineer, Tom Bachman.

All so people can come and take in these views on a six-mile journey through the speedway. Nite Lites says this year there are more than 20 new displays, including one of Noah’s Ark.

“We’re making rhinos and elephants, life-size,” said Bachman.

This year, guests will also be able to ride in a brand-new way. They call it the Nite Lites express.

“That gives you the option to not drive your car through the show, but ride the Nite Lites train through the lights.

Spink says while many of the displays are new, the goal remains the same.

“We want to get you in the Christmas spirit as we say. If you want to go slower just stay to the right and let the guys behind you pass but enjoy your time while you are here.”

The first chance to see the lights is this Thursday night. The team has put together a brand new website full of dates and times.