According to a Michigan.gov tweet, the state of Michigan is experiencing internet connectivity issues.

The tweet reads:

The state of Michigan is experiencing internet connectivity issues that may impact the availability of certain services. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Michigan.gov (@migov) November 26, 2019

Secretary of State branch office transactions, online services and call center services are currently unavailable because of a state government network outage. The office will provide updated.

