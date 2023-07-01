LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Before you set off those fireworks and light up the sky this holiday–officials have a warning, as firework accidents are on the rise.

The Fourth of July is just a few days away–and that means that many people have and are still buying fireworks.

While this is a popular way to celebrate, officials warn that if they are not used the right way, the results could be deadly.

Experts have a few tips on how to keep you and your family safe.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), about 11,500 people were injured in firework accidents in 2021 in the U.S.

Michigan has the fifth-highest number of firework accidents in the nation.

Many fire experts believe that a lot of these accidents could have been prevented with simple safety tips.

Lansing Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Lay said that whether it’s a bonfire, sparklers or fireworks, you should always have an extinguisher nearby.

“The other thing we want to recommend is that these are not toys. They should be done with parental supervision. The parents should be around. Don’t just let your kids go and play with them,” said Lay.

Keeping water nearby is also important, he said.

“Just make sure to have some water somewhere around–a water hose, bucket of water, some sand, just in case some of these fireworks misfire and come back to the ground and start a grass fire.”

He said another way to stay safe is by simply following the instructions on the back on the fireworks.

“If they say one, they mean one at a time–do not stick four or five bottle rockets [together]…you’re actually putting together some dynamite at that point.”

According to the CPSC, most fatal firework accidents happen when a firework malfunctions.

Assistant Chief Lay said if the firework does not go off, just leave it there and soak it with water.

“Do not try to look at it and figure it out. The biggest mishap is when you’ve got a firework and it didn’t go off and you’re trying to look at it, and it’s pointed at your face and it reignites,” said Lay.

Accidents do happen–so what should you do if you get burnt?

If there is a burn, you should act immediately, said Dr. Brett Etchebarne, emergency doctor at Sparrow Hospital and McLaren of Greater Lansing.

“Get that area cleaned and washed up with some ice or wet bandages, depending how extensive the damage is, and then get to your local emergency department immediately,” said Etchebarne.

But before you go light off some fireworks, please make sure to check with your local fire department to see if your city is under a burn ban.

Lansing lifted their their ban last night, and after the Fourth, they will reassess to see if it’s needed again.

