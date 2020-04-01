Detroit-area hospitals to receive half of the 400 ventilators from feds

A ventilator is pictured during an instruction of doctors at the Universitaetsklinikum Eppendorf in Hamburg, on March 25, 2020. – Currently ten Covid-19/ Corona patients are treated in the hospital. (Photo by Axel Heimken / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AXEL HEIMKEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich, (AP) – Michigan is sending half of the 400 ventilators it received from the federal government to Detroit-area hospitals facing a surge of coronavirus patients.

State health department spokeswoman Lynn Sutfin said Wednesday that the remaining 200 breathing machines will be set aside for seven regions across that have fewer COVID-19 patients at this time. People in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties account for 81% of Michigan’s confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has identified ventilators as a critical need.