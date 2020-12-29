Michigan Job Expo begins, employers hoping to fill 250 positions

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Beginning at 9:00 am this morning, dozens of companies throughout the state will be participating in the Michigan Expo hoping to fill 250 open positions.

Due to the ongoing pandemic this years job fair will take place virtually.

Positions available will be in Metro Detroit, Macomb County, Oakland County, Wayne County, and some national employers will be participating with jobs located outside Michigan.

If you are unable to attend the one today, there will be two more sessions taking place later in the week.

Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm

Wednesday, December 30, 2020, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Thursday, December 30, 2020, from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

There is no cost to attend, but all participants are asked to register ahead prior to the event they wish to attend.

