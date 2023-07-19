LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan is joining up with the other 49 states and the District of Columbia in cracking down on illegal telemarketing responsible for billions of calls in the U.S.

The 50 states and D.C., as well as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and other law enforcement agencies, are partnering in the “Operation Stop Scam Calls” initiative, which targets robocalls and other illegal telemarketing.

The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the new crackdown on Wednesday.

Among the targets are telemarketers and the companies that hire them, as well as lead generators who collect and provide people’s phone numbers to robo-callers and other callers, under the false pretense that people have consented to the calls.

The initiative is also going after Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) service providers, who facilitate tens of billions of illegal robocalls each year–often from overseas.

“Michigan residents received more than 1.2 billion robocalls in 2021, many of them illegal scam calls,” Nessel said.

Nessel announced last month that she is suing Avid Telecom for allegedly starting and carrying out billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people, violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule and other telemarketing and consumer laws.

Avid Telecom allegedly sent or transmitted more than 7.5 billion calls to phone numbers on the Do Not Call Registry.

In addition, Nessel won judgments to shut down a Texas-based robocall operation that sent more than 42 million robocalls to people in Michigan in 2019 alone, including more than 19 million calls to numbers on the Do Not Call Registry.

“Our Department’s Robocall Task Force, formed in 2019, has helped the national effort to reduce the number of unwanted calls Michigan residents receive. We have also shut down some robocall operations targeting Michigan and will continue to work to protect residents from these intrusive and often illegal calls.”

Samuel Levine, the Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said the agency is committed to cracking down.

“We are taking action against those who trick people into phony consent to receive these calls and those who make it easy and cheap to place these calls,” Levine said. “The FTC and its law enforcement partners will not rest in the fight against illegal telemarketing.”