Michigan Judicial nominees are a step closer to confirmation

WASHINGTON, (WLNS)— The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced nominations for Eastern Michigan Judge Shalina Kumar and Western Michigan Judge Jane Beckering by a bipartisan vote.

The nominations will head to the Senate for full confirmation.

“Judge Kumar and Judge Beckering are two outstanding and highly qualified women. Judge Kumar is a respected Chief Judge of the Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court, and I know she will continue her excellent work as a federal judge. Judge Beckering is a highly qualified judge on the Michigan Court of Appeals and has extensive experience serving in Michigan. I am confident they are ready and prepared to serve the people of Michigan on the federal bench,” said Senator Stabenow.

If Judge Shalina Kumar is confirmed, she will be the first federal judge of South Asian descent in Michigan.

Judge Shalina Kumar has served on the Oakland County Sixth Circuit Court since 2007. She was appointed Chief Judge of the Circuit Court by the Michigan Supreme Court in January of 2018.

Judge Beckering has served on the Michigan Court of Appeals since 2007. Judge Beckering is the Chief Judge Pro Tempore of the Court. She is also President-Elect of the Grand Rapids Bar Association and previously served on the Michigan Supreme Court Committee on Model Civil Jury Instructions.

“I am pleased to see the nominations of Judge Beckering and Judge Kumar advance through the Senate Judiciary Committee today and bring them one step closer to serving on the federal bench,” said Senator Peters. “It was an honor to introduce and recommend these accomplished jurists to the committee earlier this month alongside Senator Stabenow. Judge Kumar would break barriers as the first Michigander of South Asian descent to serve on the bench in our state, and Judge Beckering commands extensive legal experience – and I’m confident both their qualifications will serve the people of Michigan and our nation well. I urge my colleagues to support their nominations as they come before the full Senate.”