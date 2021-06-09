Michigan Kroger to host event in effort to hire 2000 employees

NOVI, Mich. (WLNS) — On June 8, 2021, Kroger announced a large scale hiring event that will happen tomorrow, June 10, 2021. Kroger’s goal is to hire 2000 associates around a variety of store departments.

Michigan Division human resources leader Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke spoke on the intention of the event and Michigan Kroger’s hopes for the future,

“Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Spangler-Opdyke. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

According to a press release from Kroger Michigan, the company will offer a variety of resources to benefit new associates, including:

Wages & Benefits: Nationally, The Kroger Family of Companies provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive wages, healthcare, and retirement. In addition to an $800 million incremental investment in associate wages and training over the last three years – which has raised the organization’s average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour – in 2021, the organization plans to invest an additional $350 million more that it expects will increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger’s tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,000 associates, with hourly associates making up 87% of those who have taken advantage of the offering so far.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to further support associates’ safety, health, and well-being by coaching managers to lead with compassion and empathy and through resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24/7 and offers free counseling sessions as well as BetterHelp, another mental wellness resource. The organization also encourages use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga, wellbeing, and sleep. Additionally, the organization is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who become fully COVID-19 vaccinated as well as providing associates and customers the chance to participate in the organization’s $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel, and more.

“We are truly driven to be the best employer in Michigan and one of the best places to work, no matter your skillset, role, or ambitions,” Spangler-Opdyke said. “In today’s highly competitive labor market, we know talent is selective and attracted to companies that are leading with a clear purpose, growing and improving every day, and committed to offering a diverse, inclusive, and engaging culture where they can thrive and excel.”

The hiring event will be having both virtual and in-person interviews. Those interested in registering for the event are encouraged to visit the The Kroger Family of Companies career site.