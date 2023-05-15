MDOC is asking the public for help with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Bibbs, Jr., 21.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan’s Department of Corrections (MDOC) has asked for the public’s help as the search for an incorrectly released inmate continues.

Christopher Bibbs, Jr., 21, is believed to be in the Detroit area.

Bibbs had been serving a 4-10-year prison sentence out of Wayne County for carjacking, and was taken to a Warren County jail in Ohio for a court appearance.

On March 23, MDOC was notified that the Ohio jail had released Bibbs shortly after 2 p.m., adding that Bibbs had left the jail on foot.

MDOC’s Absconder Recovery Unit and its Intelligence Unit are working to find Bibbs. The U.S. Marshals Service is also assisting with the search.

The department has been working with Bibbs’ family to try and locate him as well.

Bibbs has a tattoo on his left forearm that says “only the strong survive.”

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bibbs was incarcerated in May 2022. He had been serving his time at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer before he was transported to Ohio, where he faced charges for “improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and provide false information to the police,” according to MDOC.

MDOC is asking Michiganders not to approach Bibbs if they see him, and to contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone who may have seen Bibbs, or which information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or a 24-hour tip hotline at 844-362-8477.