LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Although Hollywood faces a complete shutdown due to the actor and writer strikes, Michigan lawmakers look to pass new legislation aimed at bringing a film incentive program back to the state.

New bills introduced in the Michigan House and Senate would offer incentives to film crews and artists looking for a location to shoot their next film project.

These programs were previously offered in Michigan but were rolled back and canceled during the Snyder administration.

Now, planned tax credits of up to 30% could be offered to both short films and feature length projects.

Lawmakers hope this program will encourage more studios to film in Michigan.