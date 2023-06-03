MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLNS) — June marks the start of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and Michigan’s top lawmakers say making Michigan a more inclusive place is what the state needs to bring in top talent.

For the first time at the annual Mackinac Policy Conference, Pride flags were placed on the front porch of the Grand Hotel.

Conference speakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, stressed the importance of making Michigan a welcoming and attractive place to live.

Attorney General Dana Nessel, the first openly gay official elected to state office, used a Pride festival in Kalamazoo yesterday to reiterate her support for the cause, and promised even tougher protections for LGBTQ+ residents in the state.