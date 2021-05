LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers in Lansing have proposed a $80 million budget increase for police officers in the State’s next budget.

$47 million of that money will go to police training and recruitment.

Police recruitment has dwindled with legislators citing “anti-police sentiment” as the main driving force.

The money will pay for sign-on bonuses for new officers, tuition for police academies, body cameras and community policing.