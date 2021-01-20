Michigan lawmakers react to Biden Inauguration, Trump departure

Final preparations are made ahead of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (WLNS)—A running post of Michigan lawmakers reacting and sharing their thoughts today as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take the oath of office, and become the President and Vice President of the United States. Also their reaction to the departure of President Trump, who has officially left the nation’s capital, en route to Florida.

It’s a new day in America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 20, 2021

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

I look forward to attending today’s inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be our next President and Vice President. This is an important moment for our country, and I look forward to witnessing the very bedrock of our democracy: the peaceful transition of power. pic.twitter.com/4fafwA1kef — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 20, 2021

Today’s the day! I’m beyond excited to attend the inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. It’s time to build back better and heal our country! — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) January 20, 2021

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

Good Morning, Michigan!



It truly is a new day in America. Today begins our nation’s healing process. It’s on all of us to carry forward the light of democracy. #StandTALL #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/UZ340ar3Fx — Garlin Gilchrist II (@LtGovGilchrist) January 20, 2021

