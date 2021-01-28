Michigan lawmakers react to Biden opening Healthcare Marketplace

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wears a mask with the word “vote” displayed on the front during a roundtable discussion on healthcare, Wednesday Oct. 7, 2020, in Kalamazoo, Mich. The arrest of a group of anti-government vigilantes in a kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents a new twist in the 2020 political fight for the battleground state. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP)/

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — Michigan government officials today reacted to President Joe Biden’s decision to open a Health Insurance Marketplace special enrollment period and relax Medicaid requirements, both of which will help more Michiganders obtain affordable health coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers who commended President Biden’s actions include Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS), and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“No Michigander should have to worry about access to quality, affordable health care, especially during a pandemic,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan saw an estimated 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults, and there are still thousands of people who need coverage.”

Open enrollment for 2021 coverage ended on Dec. 15, 2020 and, after a joint DIFS/MDHHS open enrollment outreach effort, 267,070 Michiganders purchased health coverage on the Health Insurance Marketplace.

After several years of declining enrollment, this represented a nearly 2% increase compared to the 2019 open enrollment period.

During the early months of the pandemic, Michigan experienced an estimated 46% increase in the number of uninsured adults and thousands of Michiganders remain uninsured, underlining the need for this federal action.

The state will launch outreach efforts to help Michiganders sign up for health coverage during this upcoming special enrollment period that will run from Feb. 15 through May 15.

Outside of the regular open enrollment period, Marketplace enrollment opportunities are normally limited to those who experience a qualifying life event such as job loss or losing their health coverage.

These exceptions require people to seek permission individually and many are unaware that they might qualify to get coverage, often at a reduced cost through tax credits.

The Biden order creates a new special enrollment period, which will enable anyone who needs health coverage during the pandemic to purchase a plan without requiring a qualifying life event, greatly enhancing access to health coverage.

In addition to the order reopening enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace, President Biden issued a second order, which requires federal agencies to re-examine policies that may undermine health coverage enrollment or make it more difficult or expensive to sign up.

The order also asks federal agencies to re-examine certain Medicaid demonstrations and waivers, including work requirements, enabling more low-income people to become eligible for coverage. Michigan’s Medicaid program and its Medicaid expansion program, the Healthy Michigan Plan, are administered by MDHHS.

For more information about health insurance, consumers should visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consumers are eligible to apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at any time online by visiting Michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 855-789-5610.

For more information about health insurance, consumers should visit Michigan.gov/HealthInsurance or call 877-999-6442 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Consumers are eligible to apply for the Healthy Michigan Plan at any time online by visiting Michigan.gov/MIBridges or by calling 855-789-5610.