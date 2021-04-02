Michigan lawmakers react to Capitol incident

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The US Capital is seen as National Guard and US Capitol Police stand guard on February 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump faces a single article of impeachment that accuses him of incitement of insurrection on the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers have begun to release statements regarding the incident at the U.S. Capitol on April 2 where a vehicle rammed into the North barricade, injuring one officer and killing another.

“My heart is with the family and friends of the Capitol police officer who died protecting our Capitol today.” said senator Debbie Stabenow in a Tweet. “I am monitoring this serious situation and thinking of all the brave officers who work to keep us safe. God bless you.”

“I’m grateful for the quick response of the Capitol Police, National Guard, and other first responders during the incident outside of the Capitol today,” said Senator Gary Peters. “My prayers are with the officers who were injured and my staff and I will continue to monitor the situation.”



“I’m in Michigan and my DC staff are safe, but today’s incident shows there is still a threat to the Capitol Grounds. Our Capitol Police and first responders went above and beyond today to keep the Capitol and all who work there safe,” said Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) in a Twitter thread. “We are praying that the two officers hurt make it through. They are heroes.”

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>