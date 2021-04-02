Michigan lawmakers react to Capitol incident

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers have begun to release statements regarding the incident at the U.S. Capitol on April 2 where a vehicle rammed into the North barricade, injuring one officer and killing another.
“My heart is with the family and friends of the Capitol police officer who died protecting our Capitol today.” said senator Debbie Stabenow in a Tweet. “I am monitoring this serious situation and thinking of all the brave officers who work to keep us safe. God bless you.”
“I’m grateful for the quick response of the Capitol Police, National Guard, and other first responders during the incident outside of the Capitol today,” said Senator Gary Peters. “My prayers are with the officers who were injured and my staff and I will continue to monitor the situation.”
“I’m in Michigan and my DC staff are safe, but today’s incident shows there is still a threat to the Capitol Grounds. Our Capitol Police and first responders went above and beyond today to keep the Capitol and all who work there safe,” said Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) in a Twitter thread. “We are praying that the two officers hurt make it through. They are heroes.”
