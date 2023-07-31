LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Make it in Michigan is the name Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pinning on the 2024 fiscal year budget.

“This budget will lower costs, it will deliver on the issues that make a real difference in people’s lives. It’s so anyone and everyone can ‘Make it in Michigan,” said Whitmer.

The more than $81 billion plan spends heavy on infrastructure upgrades, mainly on clean energy and technology investments.

$416 million goes toward road repairs and $80 million to replace or fix more than 20 bridges in need of help.

More than $282 million is mixed in policing reforms, incentives and training, including $9 million for more state troopers.

The budget also allocates more than $300 million for healthcare, with $150 million of that upping reimbursement for Medicaid services and $50 million for affordable housing needs.

It’s a budget Democratic State Sen. Sarah Anthony says reflects the needs of Michiganders, calling it the “people’s budget.”

“The challenges are still very great, and one budget is not going to be able to do it all. But I am hopefully that the investment we made today will spark conversations,” Anthony said.

But many Republican leaders are not sold on the deal, including House Republican Leader Matt Hall.

“Democrats chose the partisan path to pick winners and losers — rewarding their political allies with pork projects and unsustainable programs,” said Hall.

The deal also smells rotten for fellow State Republican Andrew Beeler.

He says a proposal for $1 billion for roads was rejected, compared to other line items that made the cut.

“$9 million on pool and splash pads around the state, 1,000 new bureaucrats added to the state government. $2 million on a population panel to figure out why people are leaving the state. People are leaving the state for budgets like this,” Beeler said.

Today’s budget is following a $24.3 billion school budget, which outlined funds going toward $160 million in free breakfast and lunch for students, as well as tutoring and mental health services.