Michigan lawmakers react to passing of infrastructure act in the Senate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan-based lawmakers, both in Washington DC and in Lansing, are reacting to the passage of the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation in the senate.

The investment aims to upgrade roads and bridges, reduce the risk of natural disasters, expand high-speed internet access, replace lead pipes, reduce PFAS contamination, protect the Great Lakes, improve public transit and power lines, upgrade cybersecurity, and more.

The bill passed the Senate and now moves onto the House of Representatives.

“The historic federal infrastructure package passed by our United States Senate today is an important step toward helping Michigan modernize and develop the infrastructure we need to effectively connect our communities and continue our economic jumpstart. This bold package will create millions of good-paying jobs, fix crumbling roads and bridges, help us build a clean, resilient energy grid, bolster public transportation, deliver clean drinking water to millions of families, and ensure every home has access to high-speed internet. Although the road to this legislation has been long and there’s a lot left to do, I’m proud of Michigan Senators Stabenow and Peters, who we’ve worked with closely as they’ve fought to include provisions that will help our neighborhoods, communities, and industries thrive across the state. I look forward to further collaboration on next steps as this bill goes to the House, and together, we will make even more improvements and pass the best possible bill for Michigan.” -Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“This bipartisan infrastructure legislation is a big win for Michigan. It’s an investment in creating good-paying jobs, helping local businesses grow and upgrading our aging and crumbling infrastructure. This bill will help ensure Michigan can continue building back better — by repairing our roads and bridges, expanding access to high-speed internet and helping communities address rising water levels, shoreline erosion and flooding. This is a great step, and we must keep working to make sure this legislation is signed into law.” -Senator Gary Peters, member of the Senate, Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee.

“There is so much in this infrastructure bill that is good for Michigan. It starts with the single-largest investment in the Great Lakes, a key part of our Michigan way of life. Additionally, this bill finally makes the investments we need to fix our roads, replace lead pipes and tackle our spotty internet service. It’s going to create jobs and strengthen our Buy American laws to ensure that American tax dollars are spent on American products and services. Bottom line: this bill is a win for Michigan,” -Senator Debbie Stabenow

