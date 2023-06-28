The trail project was something that had been in the works for almost two decades and I’m glad to see funding go through to get it done, Instead of individual budget plans for various departments that could be reviewed and voted on, this budget plan is rolled together into a mess. It doesn’t do nearly enough to put money back directly into our communities and help hard-working people. It merely asks them to pull out the checkbook and fund pet projects on a big government wish list. That’s not a responsible way forward.

“We need to focus on plans that prioritize our families and kids. Taxpayers deserve return on their investment and careful deliberation regarding how the dollars they afford state government are spent. That did not happen today with this budget.”