LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Both the Michigan State Senate and the Michigan State House have passed the largest budget in the state’s history, sending the budget to the governor’s desk where it’s expected to be signed.
Now, lawmakers and political groups are reacting to the news.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
“The Make it in Michigan budget will build a bright future for our state, It lowers costs on health care, preschool, meals for kids, higher education, housing, and workforce training. It will help us keep fixing the damn bridges, replacing lead pipes, and protecting public safety. And it will power ‘Make it in Michigan,’ our comprehensive vision for economic development so we can win more projects, invest in people, and revitalize places. I am so grateful to the new leadership in the legislature for getting this done. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator.”
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II
“This budget will make a real difference for Michiganders in every corner of our state, It makes bold, historic investments to grow economic opportunity and empower the next generation—replacing lead pipes, closing health equity gaps, expanding skills training, and providing free breakfast and lunch for every Michigan student. With this budget, we will help more individuals, families, and business owners ‘Make it in Michigan.’ Governor Whitmer and I will continue working with anyone to build a Michigan where we all can thrive.”
State Budget Director Christopher Harkins.
“The budget for fiscal year 2024 makes strategic investments that will make a difference in the lives of every Michigander and delivers fiscal responsibility through deposits into the State’s Budget Stabilization Fund and a new rainy day fund for public schools, This budget prioritizes funding for Michigan’s students, schools, public health, natural resources, and communities. I am confident this budget will move Michigan forward.”
State Rep. Angela Witwer, D-Delta Township
“Passing a budget this strong for a state of 10 million residents is an incredible accomplishment. This budget reinvests in education by supporting our public schools, making skills training more accessible, and increases operational funding. It increases wages for direct care workers and will help more mental health professionals enter the field. Ever since I entered the Legislature, I’ve been a strong advocate for Michigan’s seniors, and I’m pleased that this budget includes additional support for the new Waverly Senior Center, public safety and cancer treatment at Eaton Hospital. This budget is a huge win for Michiganders across our state.”
State. Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, D-East Lansing
“I’m incredibly excited about the priorities this budget supports. It includes funding to support our implementation of Proposal 2 to expand voter rights and strengthen voter access. It includes substantial support to help our state make the transition to green energy, including by funding a sustainability project right here in Ingham County. It makes seniors a priority with a $5 million investment in the Meridian Senior Center. We worked incredibly hard to pass this excellent budget, and I can’t wait to see the difference it will make in the life of every Michigander.”
State Rep. Brian Begole, R-Corunna
The trail project was something that had been in the works for almost two decades and I’m glad to see funding go through to get it done, Instead of individual budget plans for various departments that could be reviewed and voted on, this budget plan is rolled together into a mess. It doesn’t do nearly enough to put money back directly into our communities and help hard-working people. It merely asks them to pull out the checkbook and fund pet projects on a big government wish list. That’s not a responsible way forward.
“We need to focus on plans that prioritize our families and kids. Taxpayers deserve return on their investment and careful deliberation regarding how the dollars they afford state government are spent. That did not happen today with this budget.”
Republican State House Leader Matt Hall
The Democrats’ pork-barrel budget wastes the people’s dollars and tees up future tax hikes to pay for irresponsible, unsustainable programs,” Hall said. “Their spending is a mile wide and an inch deep — funding all sorts of half-baked programs without giving enough support to actually deliver the solutions the people of Michigan deserve. This ridiculous plan fails to fix our local roads, bridges, and water infrastructure. It leaves our police departments without help to hire new officers. And it even removes the dedicated funding set aside exclusively for school safety officers.
“Michigan’s budget should support Michiganders — not jumpstart bad programs. Instead of opening the door for tax hikes, let’s find ways to reduce burdens on Michigan taxpayers and make life more affordable.”