WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) – President Joe Biden gave his second annual State of the Union address to a divided congress – the first divided Congress since he took office.

The address was met with cheers and boos alike. Now, Michigan-based lawmakers in D.C. are reacting to Biden’s speech. You can read those below.

Washington is divided on which path to pursue moving forward, but clearly, the American people do not agree with President Biden’s claim that this is a successful presidency.” Representative Tim Walberg (MI-05)

Rep. Tim Walberg.

“Over the last two years, we passed major legislation to fix our crumbling infrastructure, fight inflation, lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, and bring critical manufacturing jobs back to America. We’ve made progress, but there is more work to do.“ Representative Congressman Kildee (MI-08)

“Under President Biden’s leadership and with a Democratic majority in Congress, we’ve delivered results. From creating good-paying jobs to investing in domestic manufacturing, rebuilding our roads and bridges, lowering energy costs for families and prescription drug prices for seniors, taking historic action to tackle climate change, expanding benefits for toxic-exposed veterans and their survivors, and working to strengthen our national security, we’ve made real progress on issues important to Michiganders. As the President laid out, working together, we can build on these efforts – and I’ll keep fighting for Michigan every step of the way.” Senator Gary Peters (D-MI)