Michigan lawmakers respond to ruling on ACA

Michigan lawmakers are expressing dissent with the Fifth Circuit Court’s ruling on the Affordable Care Act.

Two judges in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans concluded that the individual mandate is unconstitutional.

Michigan lawmakers are saying the ruling isn’t taking Michigan in the right direction.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, ranking member of the Senate Finance Health Care Subcommittee said today:

“The Fifth Circuit ruling on the Republican-led lawsuit puts the health care of millions of Americans at risk. The fight is not over. We cannot go back to the days where people with pre-existing conditions were discriminated against, lifetime caps for care forced families into bankruptcy, mental health care was not covered, and seniors paid even more for expensive prescription drugs. Republicans need to stop their cruel attacks on Americans’ health care.”

Representative Elissa Slotkin responded also.

“We are not settled as a country on how we will provide healthcare to our people — but I believe we have evolved as a nation to agree on fundamental principles: that everyone deserves access to healthcare they can afford, that you shouldn’t be gouged just for having a pre-existing condition, and that if you get sick, you shouldn’t go broke.”