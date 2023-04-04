LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Some Michigan Republicans both in Michigan and in Washington pushed back against the list of felony charges announced against former president Trump.

Many of these comments were similar to last week when the indictment was first announced.

Michigan’s 9th District Representative, Republican Lisa McClain, said on Twitter

“The courts must remain a beacon of impartiality and justice, free from political motivation. Our democracy depends on it,” she said.

Closer to home, Michigan GOP Chair, Kristina Karamo called the case “politically motivated”.

“Prosecution” of President Trump is more evidence of the justice system being weaponized to make citizens afraid of fighting back against the deep state,” she said on social media.

On the other side of the aisle, 12th District Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib released a statement on her website.

“No one is above the law, no matter how rich or powerful they are. The American people deserve to see accountability handed down. Let justice be served,” she said.

6 News also reached out to the spokesperson for the Michigan Democratic Party but have yet to hear back.

Trump is expected to be back in a New York courtroom for an in-person hearing in December.

