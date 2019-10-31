Michigan lawmakers respond to Trump impeachment inquiry vote

LANSING — Michigan lawmakers have been releasing statements following the U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump.

“Opening an impeachment inquiry against the President of the United States should always be a tool of last resort, but sadly this a necessary step to uphold and defend our Constitution. No Member of Congress was elected to begin impeachment proceedings. But I took an oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution, and I believe that we must proceed in uncovering the extent to which this President has abused his power and betrayed his oath of office.”

— Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05), Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus

“This highly partisan impeachment process has been broken from day one,” Walberg said. “Today’s resolution does not provide the due process required of such a consequential inquiry and does nothing to eliminate secret depositions. Instead, with the integrity of this process on the line, Speaker Pelosi chose to double down on secrecy and the flawed status quo. Repeatedly undermining the fundamental principles of fairness will leave the American people with no confidence in the credibility of these proceedings.”

— Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07), voted against H. Res 660. He and other Michigan lawmakers sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi Oct. 30, urging her to bring more transparency to the closed-door impeachment proceedings.

“Unfortunately, it has been ten months since Democrats took over the House and in that time they have failed to have votes on major bipartisan legislation addressing the concerns of hardworking Michigan residents including the new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada that will help Michigan farmers and manufacturing. Everyone knows Michigan needs trading relationships with our neighbors, and that’s why the House needs to vote on the USMCA trade agreement and support the strong economy we have right now. Democrats are focused on pursuing impeachment and they are losing sight of a vital deal that will help Michigan’s economy.”

— Congressman John Moolenaar (MI – 04) voted against H. Res 660

