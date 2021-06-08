Michigan lawmakers take on police reform with a legislative package

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Later today state House Democrats will hold a press conference to announce a sweeping legislative package with 16 bills regarding police reform.

Supporters of the legislative package say it will offer transformational changes to Michigan policing and offer more communication and accountability for the way policing is handled in the state.

House Democrats will hold a virtual press conference beginning at 11:30 am today, Thursday, June 8.

State Representatives from across the state will be in attendance along with members of Breonna Taylor’s family.



Bills in this comprehensive package will focus on transparency and accountability for law enforcement. Issues and topics from a national perspective are expected to be discussed.

Issues from no-knock warrants, to law enforcement disciplinary records, are expected to be discussed. State Rep. Sarah Anthony says today’s package will bring a discussion that’s needed,

“Regardless of where folks are on the political spectrum, we all can agree we want safe and secure welcoming communities,” said State Rep. Sarah Anthony of district 68 in Lansing.

The conference is set to begin at 11:30 am and 6 news will keep you updated as the conference begins.