LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Every day, artificial intelligence becomes a stronger tool. Anyone with internet access can use it to write a story or create an original image or video.

It can also be used to spread misinformation and Michigan Lawmakers are trying to manage it before it gets out of control.

“As human beings, we can easily be fooled by AI-produced content,” said Anjana Susarla, professor of Responsible AI at Michigan State University

Susarla says, it’s gotten to the point, that sometimes even experts can’t tell the difference.

“We don’t have digital watermarks, we don’t really have mechanisms that we have all adopted that say this piece of content is AI-produced,” Susarla said.

That’s exactly why Michigan lawmakers have introduced bills, to hold people accountable for spreading misinformation.

“Images of Donald Trump hugging Fauci that were clearly fabricated,” State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, Democratic Chair of the State House Elections Committee said. “So our bill package requires that you put a disclaimer on any content, like a video, an audio recording, or image that is substantially or fully generated by artificial intelligence.”

It could mean up to 93 days in jail for anyone who produces that kind of content, or be fined up to $500.

Tsernoglou said it’s especially important now, as we head into a major election season and these online tools become more prevalent. “Anyone can access the ability to create a deep fake of someone’s voice or likeness,” Tsernoglou said.