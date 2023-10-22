LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the murder of Samantha Woll, the Detroit Jewish synagogue president found outside her home early Saturday morning, Detroit Police Chief James E. White on Saturday evening released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, via the Detroit Police News page:

“Over the course of the last several hours, the DPD has mobilized many of its resources and has been leveraging every law enforcement and community resource it has to help further the investigation.”

In a further post on X, Detroit Police News said the following:

“Understandably, this crime leaves many unanswered questions. This matter is under investigation, and I am asking that everyone remain patient while investigators carefully examine every aspect of the available evidence.“

Woll, the president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, had also worked in the office of U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D- Mich. 7th District) and on the campaign staff of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, both of whom issued statements Saturday following Woll’s death:

Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue on Saturday released its own response to Woll’s death via Facebook:

In addition to serving as board president at Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, and working with multiple Democratic leaders in Michigan, Woll was a local activist in building Jewish-Muslim relations in the community, according to a tweet Sunday from World Jewish Congress.

Funeral services for Woll were set for Sunday afternoon in suburban Detroit, according to The Associated Press. 6 News will provide further information from the investigation into Woll’s death as it becomes available.