Michigan Legislature votes to ban marijuana-infused beer

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Legislation going to Gov. Rick Snyder for his expected signature would prohibit marijuana-infused alcoholic drinks in Michigan.



The state House approved the bill Tuesday, on a 101-4 vote. The measure would bar the use, possession or sale of marijuana-infused beer, wine, liquor and mixed drinks.



Supporters say the bill is a pre-emptive move in case Michigan voters next month legalize marijuana for recreational use. They say marijuana-infused alcohol could exacerbate intoxicated driving.



Opponents say the legislation is a solution to a nonexistent problem because there is no commercial market for marijuana-infused beverages at this time. They say even if the ballot initiatives passes, liquor establishments could not sell marijuana beverages because of a federal pot ban.



The bill includes an exception for research institutions.