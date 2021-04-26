Michigan loses one congressional seat from 2020 Census

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Following the 2020 Census, Michigan will lose one US congressional seat.

California, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia join the Mitten state in losing a seat in the House of Representatives.

It will be up to Michigan’s newly appointed Redistricting commission to redraw the district lines and determine which seat will no longer exist.

Also determined by the 2020 Census, six states will add a seat including:

Texas

Colorado

Florida

Montana

North Carolina

Oregon

The U.S. Census Bureau didn’t immediately release state population figures Monday but said Michigan lost one congressional seat. Michigan’s population grew for decades, from 7.8 million in 1960 to more than 9.9 million in 2000. It recorded a slight decline in the census 10 years ago, to 9.8 million. Over time, its congressional seats have been peeled off by faster-growing states, mostly in the Sunbelt.

<<<The Associated Press contributed to this report.