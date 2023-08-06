LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan lottery player won $2 million as a second-tier prize in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

Despite having no grand prize winner, nine players matched all five balls drawn to win $1 million. The Michigan winner had also chosen the “Megaplier” option — doubling their take to $2 million.

The lucky winner received the largest prize out of any Michigander in the latest Mega Millions drawing.

Their ticket was purchased using the Michigan Lottery’s website.

The Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday’s drawing is worth $1.55 billion. With enough ticket sales, it could become the largest Mega Millions prize ever.